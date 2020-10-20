1 MGF to LVL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Latvian Lati

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000028955416 Latvian Lati

1 LVL = 34,535.9 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

LVL replaced by EUR

Malagasy Franc to Latvian Lat conversion Last updated Jul 9, 2024, 03:46 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Latvian Lat

mgf
MGF
lvl
LVL
1 MGF0.0000289554 LVL
5 MGF0.000144777 LVL
10 MGF0.000289554 LVL
25 MGF0.000723885 LVL
50 MGF0.00144777 LVL
100 MGF0.00289554 LVL
500 MGF0.0144777 LVL
1,000 MGF0.0289554 LVL
5,000 MGF0.144777 LVL
10,000 MGF0.289554 LVL

Convert Latvian Lat to Malagasy Franc

lvl
LVL
mgf
MGF
1 LVL34,535.9 MGF
5 LVL172,679 MGF
10 LVL345,359 MGF
25 LVL863,396 MGF
50 LVL1,726,790 MGF
100 LVL3,453,590 MGF
500 LVL17,267,900 MGF
1,000 LVL34,535,900 MGF
5,000 LVL172,679,000 MGF
10,000 LVL345,359,000 MGF

MGF to LVL Chart

1 MGF = 0 LVL

1 Malagasy Franc to Latvian Lat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207730.00020907
Volatility
0.96%0.67%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

lvl

LVL - Latvian Lat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvian Lati is LVL. The currency symbol is Ls.

, ratings