1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000137414162043 Terra
1 LUNA = 7,277.27 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
LUNA
|1 MGF
|0.000137414 LUNA
|5 MGF
|0.000687071 LUNA
|10 MGF
|0.00137414 LUNA
|25 MGF
|0.00343535 LUNA
|50 MGF
|0.00687071 LUNA
|100 MGF
|0.0137414 LUNA
|500 MGF
|0.0687071 LUNA
|1,000 MGF
|0.137414 LUNA
|5,000 MGF
|0.687071 LUNA
|10,000 MGF
|1.37414 LUNA
LUNA
MGF
|1 LUNA
|7,277.27 MGF
|5 LUNA
|36,386.4 MGF
|10 LUNA
|72,772.7 MGF
|25 LUNA
|181,932 MGF
|50 LUNA
|363,864 MGF
|100 LUNA
|727,727 MGF
|500 LUNA
|3,638,640 MGF
|1,000 LUNA
|7,277,270 MGF
|5,000 LUNA
|36,386,400 MGF
|10,000 LUNA
|72,772,700 MGF
1 MGF = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00085379
|0.00085379
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00038606
|0.00038606
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00063031
|0.00062820
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|12.57%
|12.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
