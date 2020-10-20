1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0016693611 Luxembourg Francs
1 LUF = 599.032 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
LUF
|1 MGF
|0.00166936 LUF
|5 MGF
|0.00834681 LUF
|10 MGF
|0.0166936 LUF
|25 MGF
|0.041734 LUF
|50 MGF
|0.0834681 LUF
|100 MGF
|0.166936 LUF
|500 MGF
|0.834681 LUF
|1,000 MGF
|1.66936 LUF
|5,000 MGF
|8.34681 LUF
|10,000 MGF
|16.6936 LUF
1 MGF = 0 LUF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021026
|0.00021513
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020085
|0.00020085
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00020764
|0.00020933
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.
