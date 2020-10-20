1 MGF to LTC - Convert Malagasy Francs to Litecoin

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000000650556035 Litecoin

1 LTC = 1,537,150 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Litecoin conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:13 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Litecoin

mgf
MGF
ltc
LTC
1 MGF0.000000650556 LTC
5 MGF0.00000325278 LTC
10 MGF0.00000650556 LTC
25 MGF0.0000162639 LTC
50 MGF0.0000325278 LTC
100 MGF0.0000650556 LTC
500 MGF0.000325278 LTC
1,000 MGF0.000650556 LTC
5,000 MGF0.00325278 LTC
10,000 MGF0.00650556 LTC

Convert Litecoin to Malagasy Franc

ltc
LTC
mgf
MGF
1 LTC1,537,150 MGF
5 LTC7,685,730 MGF
10 LTC15,371,500 MGF
25 LTC38,428,700 MGF
50 LTC76,857,300 MGF
100 LTC153,715,000 MGF
500 LTC768,573,000 MGF
1,000 LTC1,537,150,000 MGF
5,000 LTC7,685,730,000 MGF
10,000 LTC15,371,500,000 MGF

MGF to LTC Chart

1 MGF = 0 LTC

1 Malagasy Franc to Litecoin stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00000320710.0000032071
Low
0.00000261670.0000022214
Average
0.00000291900.0000027572
Volatility
2.29%3.03%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ltc

LTC - Litecoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litecoin exchange rate is the LTC to USD rate. The currency code for Litecoin is LTC. The currency symbol is Ł.

, ratings