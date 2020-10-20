1 MGF to LRD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Liberian Dollars

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0086867603 Liberian Dollars

1 LRD = 115.118 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Liberian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:13 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Liberian Dollar

mgf
MGF
lrd
LRD
1 MGF0.00868676 LRD
5 MGF0.0434338 LRD
10 MGF0.0868676 LRD
25 MGF0.217169 LRD
50 MGF0.434338 LRD
100 MGF0.868676 LRD
500 MGF4.34338 LRD
1,000 MGF8.68676 LRD
5,000 MGF43.4338 LRD
10,000 MGF86.8676 LRD

Convert Liberian Dollar to Malagasy Franc

lrd
LRD
mgf
MGF
1 LRD115.118 MGF
5 LRD575.589 MGF
10 LRD1,151.18 MGF
25 LRD2,877.94 MGF
50 LRD5,755.89 MGF
100 LRD11,511.8 MGF
500 LRD57,558.9 MGF
1,000 LRD115,118 MGF
5,000 LRD575,589 MGF
10,000 LRD1,151,180 MGF

MGF to LRD Chart

1 MGF = 0 LRD

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Liberian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0438040.044672
Low
0.0422150.042215
Average
0.0433730.043633
Volatility
0.56%0.53%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

lrd

LRD - Liberian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberian Dollars is LRD. The currency symbol is $.

More Liberian Dollar info

