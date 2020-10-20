1 MGF to LAK - Convert Malagasy Francs to Lao Kips

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.99140979 Lao Kips

1 LAK = 1.00866 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Malagasy Franc to Lao Kip conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:12 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Lao Kip

mgf
MGF
lak
LAK
1 MGF0.99141 LAK
5 MGF4.95705 LAK
10 MGF9.9141 LAK
25 MGF24.7852 LAK
50 MGF49.5705 LAK
100 MGF99.141 LAK
500 MGF495.705 LAK
1,000 MGF991.41 LAK
5,000 MGF4,957.05 LAK
10,000 MGF9,914.1 LAK

Convert Lao Kip to Malagasy Franc

lak
LAK
mgf
MGF
1 LAK1.00866 MGF
5 LAK5.04332 MGF
10 LAK10.0866 MGF
25 LAK25.2166 MGF
50 LAK50.4332 MGF
100 LAK100.866 MGF
500 LAK504.332 MGF
1,000 LAK1,008.66 MGF
5,000 LAK5,043.32 MGF
10,000 LAK10,086.6 MGF

MGF to LAK Chart

1 MGF = 0 LAK

1 Malagasy Franc to Lao Kip stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.94514.9451
Low
4.80094.7611
Average
4.87514.8472
Volatility
0.68%0.70%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info

