1 Malagasy Franc =
0.021267838 Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KZT = 47.0194 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
KZT
|1 MGF
|0.0212678 KZT
|5 MGF
|0.106339 KZT
|10 MGF
|0.212678 KZT
|25 MGF
|0.531696 KZT
|50 MGF
|1.06339 KZT
|100 MGF
|2.12678 KZT
|500 MGF
|10.6339 KZT
|1,000 MGF
|21.2678 KZT
|5,000 MGF
|106.339 KZT
|10,000 MGF
|212.678 KZT
1 MGF = 0 KZT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10578
|0.10578
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10001
|0.098769
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.10252
|0.10122
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.72%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.More Kazakhstani Tenge info
