1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000036703569 Caymanian Dollars
1 KYD = 27,245.3 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
KYD
|1 MGF
|0.0000367036 KYD
|5 MGF
|0.000183518 KYD
|10 MGF
|0.000367036 KYD
|25 MGF
|0.000917589 KYD
|50 MGF
|0.00183518 KYD
|100 MGF
|0.00367036 KYD
|500 MGF
|0.0183518 KYD
|1,000 MGF
|0.0367036 KYD
|5,000 MGF
|0.183518 KYD
|10,000 MGF
|0.367036 KYD
1 MGF = 0 KYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00018456
|0.00019012
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017809
|0.00017809
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00018337
|0.00018501
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.More Caymanian Dollar info
