1 MGF to KYD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Caymanian Dollars

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000036703569 Caymanian Dollars

1 KYD = 27,245.3 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Caymanian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:12 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Caymanian Dollar

mgf
MGF
kyd
KYD
1 MGF0.0000367036 KYD
5 MGF0.000183518 KYD
10 MGF0.000367036 KYD
25 MGF0.000917589 KYD
50 MGF0.00183518 KYD
100 MGF0.00367036 KYD
500 MGF0.0183518 KYD
1,000 MGF0.0367036 KYD
5,000 MGF0.183518 KYD
10,000 MGF0.367036 KYD

Convert Caymanian Dollar to Malagasy Franc

kyd
KYD
mgf
MGF
1 KYD27,245.3 MGF
5 KYD136,227 MGF
10 KYD272,453 MGF
25 KYD681,133 MGF
50 KYD1,362,270 MGF
100 KYD2,724,530 MGF
500 KYD13,622,700 MGF
1,000 KYD27,245,300 MGF
5,000 KYD136,227,000 MGF
10,000 KYD272,453,000 MGF

MGF to KYD Chart

1 MGF = 0 KYD

1 Malagasy Franc to Caymanian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000184560.00019012
Low
0.000178090.00017809
Average
0.000183370.00018501
Volatility
0.56%0.49%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

kyd

KYD - Caymanian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.

