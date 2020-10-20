1 MGF to KPW - Convert Malagasy Francs to North Korean Won

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.040260308 North Korean Won

1 KPW = 24.8384 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to North Korean Won conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:12 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to North Korean Won

mgf
MGF
kpw
KPW
1 MGF0.0402603 KPW
5 MGF0.201302 KPW
10 MGF0.402603 KPW
25 MGF1.00651 KPW
50 MGF2.01302 KPW
100 MGF4.02603 KPW
500 MGF20.1302 KPW
1,000 MGF40.2603 KPW
5,000 MGF201.302 KPW
10,000 MGF402.603 KPW

Convert North Korean Won to Malagasy Franc

kpw
KPW
mgf
MGF
1 KPW24.8384 MGF
5 KPW124.192 MGF
10 KPW248.384 MGF
25 KPW620.959 MGF
50 KPW1,241.92 MGF
100 KPW2,483.84 MGF
500 KPW12,419.2 MGF
1,000 KPW24,838.4 MGF
5,000 KPW124,192 MGF
10,000 KPW248,384 MGF

MGF to KPW Chart

1 MGF = 0 KPW

1 Malagasy Franc to North Korean Won stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.202520.20719
Low
0.195070.19507
Average
0.200990.20281
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

kpw

KPW - North Korean Won

Our currency rankings show that the most popular North Korean Won exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for North Korean Won is KPW. The currency symbol is ₩.

More North Korean Won info

