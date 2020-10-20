1 Malagasy Franc =
0.040260308 North Korean Won
1 KPW = 24.8384 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
KPW
|1 MGF
|0.0402603 KPW
|5 MGF
|0.201302 KPW
|10 MGF
|0.402603 KPW
|25 MGF
|1.00651 KPW
|50 MGF
|2.01302 KPW
|100 MGF
|4.02603 KPW
|500 MGF
|20.1302 KPW
|1,000 MGF
|40.2603 KPW
|5,000 MGF
|201.302 KPW
|10,000 MGF
|402.603 KPW
1 MGF = 0 KPW
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20252
|0.20719
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19507
|0.19507
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.20099
|0.20281
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular North Korean Won exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for North Korean Won is KPW. The currency symbol is ₩.More North Korean Won info
