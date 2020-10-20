1 MGF to KMF - Convert Malagasy Francs to Comorian Francs

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.02035433 Comorian Francs

1 KMF = 49.1296 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Comorian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:12 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Comorian Franc

mgf
MGF
kmf
KMF
1 MGF0.0203543 KMF
5 MGF0.101772 KMF
10 MGF0.203543 KMF
25 MGF0.508858 KMF
50 MGF1.01772 KMF
100 MGF2.03543 KMF
500 MGF10.1772 KMF
1,000 MGF20.3543 KMF
5,000 MGF101.772 KMF
10,000 MGF203.543 KMF

Convert Comorian Franc to Malagasy Franc

kmf
KMF
mgf
MGF
1 KMF49.1296 MGF
5 KMF245.648 MGF
10 KMF491.296 MGF
25 KMF1,228.24 MGF
50 KMF2,456.48 MGF
100 KMF4,912.96 MGF
500 KMF24,564.8 MGF
1,000 KMF49,129.6 MGF
5,000 KMF245,648 MGF
10,000 KMF491,296 MGF

MGF to KMF Chart

1 MGF = 0 KMF

1 Malagasy Franc to Comorian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.103440.10583
Low
0.0988120.098812
Average
0.102150.10298
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

kmf

KMF - Comorian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.

