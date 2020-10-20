1 MGF to KHR - Convert Malagasy Francs to Cambodian Riels

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.18390859 Cambodian Riels

1 KHR = 5.43748 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Cambodian Riel conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:12 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Cambodian Riel

mgf
MGF
khr
KHR
1 MGF0.183909 KHR
5 MGF0.919543 KHR
10 MGF1.83909 KHR
25 MGF4.59771 KHR
50 MGF9.19543 KHR
100 MGF18.3909 KHR
500 MGF91.9543 KHR
1,000 MGF183.909 KHR
5,000 MGF919.543 KHR
10,000 MGF1,839.09 KHR

Convert Cambodian Riel to Malagasy Franc

khr
KHR
mgf
MGF
1 KHR5.43748 MGF
5 KHR27.1874 MGF
10 KHR54.3748 MGF
25 KHR135.937 MGF
50 KHR271.874 MGF
100 KHR543.748 MGF
500 KHR2,718.74 MGF
1,000 KHR5,437.48 MGF
5,000 KHR27,187.4 MGF
10,000 KHR54,374.8 MGF

MGF to KHR Chart

1 MGF = 0 KHR

1 Malagasy Franc to Cambodian Riel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.927190.93209
Low
0.891970.89197
Average
0.919480.91993
Volatility
0.58%0.45%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

khr

KHR - Cambodian Riel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.

, ratings