1 MGF to KGS - Convert Malagasy Francs to Kyrgyzstani Soms

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00384801 Kyrgyzstani Soms

1 KGS = 259.875 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Kyrgyzstani Som conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:12 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Kyrgyzstani Som

mgf
MGF
kgs
KGS
1 MGF0.00384801 KGS
5 MGF0.01924 KGS
10 MGF0.0384801 KGS
25 MGF0.0962002 KGS
50 MGF0.1924 KGS
100 MGF0.384801 KGS
500 MGF1.924 KGS
1,000 MGF3.84801 KGS
5,000 MGF19.24 KGS
10,000 MGF38.4801 KGS

Convert Kyrgyzstani Som to Malagasy Franc

kgs
KGS
mgf
MGF
1 KGS259.875 MGF
5 KGS1,299.37 MGF
10 KGS2,598.75 MGF
25 KGS6,496.86 MGF
50 KGS12,993.7 MGF
100 KGS25,987.5 MGF
500 KGS129,937 MGF
1,000 KGS259,875 MGF
5,000 KGS1,299,370 MGF
10,000 KGS2,598,750 MGF

MGF to KGS Chart

1 MGF = 0 KGS

1 Malagasy Franc to Kyrgyzstani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0197790.020535
Low
0.0186530.018653
Average
0.0194320.019842
Volatility
0.62%0.49%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

kgs

KGS - Kyrgyzstani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.

