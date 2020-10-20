1 MGF to JEP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Jersey Pounds

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00003505624 Jersey Pounds

1 JEP = 28,525.6 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Malagasy Franc to Jersey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:12 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Jersey Pound

mgf
MGF
jep
JEP
1 MGF0.0000350562 JEP
5 MGF0.000175281 JEP
10 MGF0.000350562 JEP
25 MGF0.000876406 JEP
50 MGF0.00175281 JEP
100 MGF0.00350562 JEP
500 MGF0.0175281 JEP
1,000 MGF0.0350562 JEP
5,000 MGF0.175281 JEP
10,000 MGF0.350562 JEP

Convert Jersey Pound to Malagasy Franc

jep
JEP
mgf
MGF
1 JEP28,525.6 MGF
5 JEP142,628 MGF
10 JEP285,256 MGF
25 JEP713,140 MGF
50 JEP1,426,280 MGF
100 JEP2,852,560 MGF
500 JEP14,262,800 MGF
1,000 JEP28,525,600 MGF
5,000 JEP142,628,000 MGF
10,000 JEP285,256,000 MGF

MGF to JEP Chart

1 MGF = 0 JEP

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Jersey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000177430.00018412
Low
0.000170030.00017003
Average
0.000175810.00017857
Volatility
0.70%0.59%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

jep

JEP - Jersey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pounds is JEP. The currency symbol is £.

More Jersey Pound info

