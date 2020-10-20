1 MGF to ITL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Italian Lire

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.080107774 Italian Lire

1 ITL = 12.4832 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

ITL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Italian Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:11 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Italian Lira

mgf
MGF
itl
ITL
1 MGF0.0801078 ITL
5 MGF0.400539 ITL
10 MGF0.801078 ITL
25 MGF2.00269 ITL
50 MGF4.00539 ITL
100 MGF8.01078 ITL
500 MGF40.0539 ITL
1,000 MGF80.1078 ITL
5,000 MGF400.539 ITL
10,000 MGF801.078 ITL

Convert Italian Lira to Malagasy Franc

itl
ITL
mgf
MGF
1 ITL12.4832 MGF
5 ITL62.4159 MGF
10 ITL124.832 MGF
25 ITL312.08 MGF
50 ITL624.159 MGF
100 ITL1,248.32 MGF
500 ITL6,241.59 MGF
1,000 ITL12,483.2 MGF
5,000 ITL62,415.9 MGF
10,000 ITL124,832 MGF

MGF to ITL Chart

1 MGF = 0 ITL

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Italian Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

itl

ITL - Italian Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Italian Lira exchange rate is the ITL to USD rate. The currency code for Italian Lire is ITL.

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings