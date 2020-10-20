1 MGF to IEP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Irish Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000032583265 Irish Pounds

1 IEP = 30,690.6 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

IEP replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Irish Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:11 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Irish Pound

mgf
MGF
iep
IEP
1 MGF0.0000325833 IEP
5 MGF0.000162916 IEP
10 MGF0.000325833 IEP
25 MGF0.000814582 IEP
50 MGF0.00162916 IEP
100 MGF0.00325833 IEP
500 MGF0.0162916 IEP
1,000 MGF0.0325833 IEP
5,000 MGF0.162916 IEP
10,000 MGF0.325833 IEP

Convert Irish Pound to Malagasy Franc

iep
IEP
mgf
MGF
1 IEP30,690.6 MGF
5 IEP153,453 MGF
10 IEP306,906 MGF
25 IEP767,265 MGF
50 IEP1,534,530 MGF
100 IEP3,069,060 MGF
500 IEP15,345,300 MGF
1,000 IEP30,690,600 MGF
5,000 IEP153,453,000 MGF
10,000 IEP306,906,000 MGF

MGF to IEP Chart

1 MGF = 0 IEP

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Irish Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

iep

IEP - Irish Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Irish Pound exchange rate is the IEP to USD rate. The currency code for Irish Pounds is IEP.

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings