1 MGF to HNL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Honduran Lempiras

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0011063733 Honduran Lempiras

1 HNL = 903.854 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Honduran Lempira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:11 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Honduran Lempira

mgf
MGF
hnl
HNL
1 MGF0.00110637 HNL
5 MGF0.00553187 HNL
10 MGF0.0110637 HNL
25 MGF0.0276593 HNL
50 MGF0.0553187 HNL
100 MGF0.110637 HNL
500 MGF0.553187 HNL
1,000 MGF1.10637 HNL
5,000 MGF5.53187 HNL
10,000 MGF11.0637 HNL

Convert Honduran Lempira to Malagasy Franc

hnl
HNL
mgf
MGF
1 HNL903.854 MGF
5 HNL4,519.27 MGF
10 HNL9,038.54 MGF
25 HNL22,596.4 MGF
50 HNL45,192.7 MGF
100 HNL90,385.4 MGF
500 HNL451,927 MGF
1,000 HNL903,854 MGF
5,000 HNL4,519,270 MGF
10,000 HNL9,038,540 MGF

MGF to HNL Chart

1 MGF = 0 HNL

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Honduran Lempira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00555740.0056749
Low
0.00536520.0053652
Average
0.00551960.0055653
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

hnl

HNL - Honduran Lempira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.

More Honduran Lempira info

