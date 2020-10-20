1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0093284767 Guyanese Dollars
1 GYD = 107.199 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
GYD
|1 MGF
|0.00932848 GYD
|5 MGF
|0.0466424 GYD
|10 MGF
|0.0932848 GYD
|25 MGF
|0.233212 GYD
|50 MGF
|0.466424 GYD
|100 MGF
|0.932848 GYD
|500 MGF
|4.66424 GYD
|1,000 MGF
|9.32848 GYD
|5,000 MGF
|46.6424 GYD
|10,000 MGF
|93.2848 GYD
1 MGF = 0 GYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.046959
|0.048044
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.045232
|0.045232
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.046632
|0.047060
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.More Guyanese Dollar info
