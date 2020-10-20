1 MGF to GYD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Guyanese Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0093284767 Guyanese Dollars

1 GYD = 107.199 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Guyanese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:11 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Guyanese Dollar

mgf
MGF
gyd
GYD
1 MGF0.00932848 GYD
5 MGF0.0466424 GYD
10 MGF0.0932848 GYD
25 MGF0.233212 GYD
50 MGF0.466424 GYD
100 MGF0.932848 GYD
500 MGF4.66424 GYD
1,000 MGF9.32848 GYD
5,000 MGF46.6424 GYD
10,000 MGF93.2848 GYD

Convert Guyanese Dollar to Malagasy Franc

gyd
GYD
mgf
MGF
1 GYD107.199 MGF
5 GYD535.993 MGF
10 GYD1,071.99 MGF
25 GYD2,679.97 MGF
50 GYD5,359.93 MGF
100 GYD10,719.9 MGF
500 GYD53,599.3 MGF
1,000 GYD107,199 MGF
5,000 GYD535,993 MGF
10,000 GYD1,071,990 MGF

MGF to GYD Chart

1 MGF = 0 GYD

1 Malagasy Franc to Guyanese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0469590.048044
Low
0.0452320.045232
Average
0.0466320.047060
Volatility
0.57%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

gyd

GYD - Guyanese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.

