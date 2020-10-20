1 MGF to GRD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Greek Drachmae

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.014097581 Greek Drachmae

1 GRD = 70.9342 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

GRD replaced by EUR

Malagasy Franc to Greek Drachma conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:11 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Greek Drachma

mgf
MGF
grd
GRD
1 MGF0.0140976 GRD
5 MGF0.0704879 GRD
10 MGF0.140976 GRD
25 MGF0.35244 GRD
50 MGF0.704879 GRD
100 MGF1.40976 GRD
500 MGF7.04879 GRD
1,000 MGF14.0976 GRD
5,000 MGF70.4879 GRD
10,000 MGF140.976 GRD

Convert Greek Drachma to Malagasy Franc

grd
GRD
mgf
MGF
1 GRD70.9342 MGF
5 GRD354.671 MGF
10 GRD709.342 MGF
25 GRD1,773.35 MGF
50 GRD3,546.71 MGF
100 GRD7,093.42 MGF
500 GRD35,467.1 MGF
1,000 GRD70,934.2 MGF
5,000 GRD354,671 MGF
10,000 GRD709,342 MGF

MGF to GRD Chart

1 MGF = 0 GRD

1 Malagasy Franc to Greek Drachma stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

grd

GRD - Greek Drachma

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Greek Drachma exchange rate is the GRD to USD rate. The currency code for Greek Drachmae is GRD.

