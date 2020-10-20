1 Malagasy Franc =
0.014097581 Greek Drachmae
1 GRD = 70.9342 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.014097581 Greek Drachmae
1 GRD = 70.9342 MGF
MGF
GRD
|1 MGF
|0.0140976 GRD
|5 MGF
|0.0704879 GRD
|10 MGF
|0.140976 GRD
|25 MGF
|0.35244 GRD
|50 MGF
|0.704879 GRD
|100 MGF
|1.40976 GRD
|500 MGF
|7.04879 GRD
|1,000 MGF
|14.0976 GRD
|5,000 MGF
|70.4879 GRD
|10,000 MGF
|140.976 GRD
1 MGF = 0 GRD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021026
|0.00021513
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020085
|0.00020085
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00020764
|0.00020933
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Greek Drachma exchange rate is the GRD to USD rate. The currency code for Greek Drachmae is GRD.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings