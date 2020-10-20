1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0030455012 Gambian Dalasis
1 GMD = 328.353 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0030455012 Gambian Dalasis
1 GMD = 328.353 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
GMD
|1 MGF
|0.0030455 GMD
|5 MGF
|0.0152275 GMD
|10 MGF
|0.030455 GMD
|25 MGF
|0.0761375 GMD
|50 MGF
|0.152275 GMD
|100 MGF
|0.30455 GMD
|500 MGF
|1.52275 GMD
|1,000 MGF
|3.0455 GMD
|5,000 MGF
|15.2275 GMD
|10,000 MGF
|30.455 GMD
1 MGF = 0 GMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015256
|0.015623
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014744
|0.014744
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.015166
|0.015294
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.59%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.More Gambian Dalasi info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings