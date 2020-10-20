1 MGF to GHC - Convert Malagasy Francs to Ghanaian Cedis

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

6.8796957 Ghanaian Cedis

1 GHC = 0.145355 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

GHC replaced by GHS

Malagasy Franc to Ghanaian Cedi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:10 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Ghanaian Cedi

mgf
MGF
ghc
GHC
1 MGF6.8797 GHC
5 MGF34.3985 GHC
10 MGF68.797 GHC
25 MGF171.992 GHC
50 MGF343.985 GHC
100 MGF687.97 GHC
500 MGF3,439.85 GHC
1,000 MGF6,879.7 GHC
5,000 MGF34,398.5 GHC
10,000 MGF68,797 GHC

Convert Ghanaian Cedi to Malagasy Franc

ghc
GHC
mgf
MGF
1 GHC0.145355 MGF
5 GHC0.726776 MGF
10 GHC1.45355 MGF
25 GHC3.63388 MGF
50 GHC7.26776 MGF
100 GHC14.5355 MGF
500 GHC72.6776 MGF
1,000 GHC145.355 MGF
5,000 GHC726.776 MGF
10,000 GHC1,453.55 MGF

MGF to GHC Chart

1 MGF = 0 GHC

1 Malagasy Franc to Ghanaian Cedi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00342120.0034212
Low
0.00330940.0030329
Average
0.00336180.0032095
Volatility
0.59%0.72%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ghc

GHC - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHC to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHC. The currency symbol is ₵.

