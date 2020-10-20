1 MGF to GEL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Georgian Lari

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00012387008 Georgian Lari

1 GEL = 8,072.97 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Georgian Lari conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:10 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Georgian Lari

mgf
MGF
gel
GEL
1 MGF0.00012387 GEL
5 MGF0.00061935 GEL
10 MGF0.0012387 GEL
25 MGF0.00309675 GEL
50 MGF0.0061935 GEL
100 MGF0.012387 GEL
500 MGF0.061935 GEL
1,000 MGF0.12387 GEL
5,000 MGF0.61935 GEL
10,000 MGF1.2387 GEL

Convert Georgian Lari to Malagasy Franc

gel
GEL
mgf
MGF
1 GEL8,072.97 MGF
5 GEL40,364.9 MGF
10 GEL80,729.7 MGF
25 GEL201,824 MGF
50 GEL403,649 MGF
100 GEL807,297 MGF
500 GEL4,036,490 MGF
1,000 GEL8,072,970 MGF
5,000 GEL40,364,900 MGF
10,000 GEL80,729,700 MGF

MGF to GEL Chart

1 MGF = 0 GEL

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Georgian Lari stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000645840.00064584
Low
0.000605370.00060078
Average
0.000631040.00061828
Volatility
0.88%0.75%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

gel

GEL - Georgian Lari

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.

More Georgian Lari info

