1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00012387008 Georgian Lari
1 GEL = 8,072.97 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
GEL
|1 MGF
|0.00012387 GEL
|5 MGF
|0.00061935 GEL
|10 MGF
|0.0012387 GEL
|25 MGF
|0.00309675 GEL
|50 MGF
|0.0061935 GEL
|100 MGF
|0.012387 GEL
|500 MGF
|0.061935 GEL
|1,000 MGF
|0.12387 GEL
|5,000 MGF
|0.61935 GEL
|10,000 MGF
|1.2387 GEL
1 MGF = 0 GEL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00064584
|0.00064584
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00060537
|0.00060078
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00063104
|0.00061828
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.88%
|0.75%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.More Georgian Lari info
