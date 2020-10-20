1 MGF to FRF - Convert Malagasy Francs to French Francs

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0002717094 French Francs

1 FRF = 3,680.40 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

FRF replaced by EUR

Malagasy Franc to French Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:10 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to French Franc

mgf
MGF
frf
FRF
1 MGF0.000271709 FRF
5 MGF0.00135855 FRF
10 MGF0.00271709 FRF
25 MGF0.00679273 FRF
50 MGF0.0135855 FRF
100 MGF0.0271709 FRF
500 MGF0.135855 FRF
1,000 MGF0.271709 FRF
5,000 MGF1.35855 FRF
10,000 MGF2.71709 FRF

Convert French Franc to Malagasy Franc

frf
FRF
mgf
MGF
1 FRF3,680.4 MGF
5 FRF18,402 MGF
10 FRF36,804 MGF
25 FRF92,010.1 MGF
50 FRF184,020 MGF
100 FRF368,040 MGF
500 FRF1,840,200 MGF
1,000 FRF3,680,400 MGF
5,000 FRF18,402,000 MGF
10,000 FRF36,804,000 MGF

MGF to FRF Chart

1 MGF = 0 FRF

1 Malagasy Franc to French Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

frf

FRF - French Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.

