1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0002717094 French Francs
1 FRF = 3,680.40 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
FRF
|1 MGF
|0.000271709 FRF
|5 MGF
|0.00135855 FRF
|10 MGF
|0.00271709 FRF
|25 MGF
|0.00679273 FRF
|50 MGF
|0.0135855 FRF
|100 MGF
|0.0271709 FRF
|500 MGF
|0.135855 FRF
|1,000 MGF
|0.271709 FRF
|5,000 MGF
|1.35855 FRF
|10,000 MGF
|2.71709 FRF
1 MGF = 0 FRF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021026
|0.00021513
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020085
|0.00020085
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00020764
|0.00020933
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.
