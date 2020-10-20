1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00024650153 Finnish Markkaa
1 FIM = 4,056.77 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
FIM
|1 MGF
|0.000246502 FIM
|5 MGF
|0.00123251 FIM
|10 MGF
|0.00246502 FIM
|25 MGF
|0.00616254 FIM
|50 MGF
|0.0123251 FIM
|100 MGF
|0.0246502 FIM
|500 MGF
|0.123251 FIM
|1,000 MGF
|0.246502 FIM
|5,000 MGF
|1.23251 FIM
|10,000 MGF
|2.46502 FIM
1 MGF = 0 FIM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021026
|0.00021513
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020085
|0.00020085
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00020764
|0.00020933
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.
