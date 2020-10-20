1 MGF to ERN - Convert Malagasy Francs to Eritrean Nakfas

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00067235157 Eritrean Nakfas

1 ERN = 1,487.32 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Eritrean Nakfa conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:09 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Eritrean Nakfa

mgf
MGF
ern
ERN
1 MGF0.000672352 ERN
5 MGF0.00336176 ERN
10 MGF0.00672352 ERN
25 MGF0.0168088 ERN
50 MGF0.0336176 ERN
100 MGF0.0672352 ERN
500 MGF0.336176 ERN
1,000 MGF0.672352 ERN
5,000 MGF3.36176 ERN
10,000 MGF6.72352 ERN

Convert Eritrean Nakfa to Malagasy Franc

ern
ERN
mgf
MGF
1 ERN1,487.32 MGF
5 ERN7,436.59 MGF
10 ERN14,873.2 MGF
25 ERN37,182.9 MGF
50 ERN74,365.9 MGF
100 ERN148,732 MGF
500 ERN743,659 MGF
1,000 ERN1,487,320 MGF
5,000 ERN7,436,590 MGF
10,000 ERN14,873,200 MGF

MGF to ERN Chart

1 MGF = 0 ERN

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Eritrean Nakfa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00337540.0034532
Low
0.00325130.0032513
Average
0.00334990.0033801
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ern

ERN - Eritrean Nakfa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.

More Eritrean Nakfa info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings