1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00067235157 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 1,487.32 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
ERN
|1 MGF
|0.000672352 ERN
|5 MGF
|0.00336176 ERN
|10 MGF
|0.00672352 ERN
|25 MGF
|0.0168088 ERN
|50 MGF
|0.0336176 ERN
|100 MGF
|0.0672352 ERN
|500 MGF
|0.336176 ERN
|1,000 MGF
|0.672352 ERN
|5,000 MGF
|3.36176 ERN
|10,000 MGF
|6.72352 ERN
1 MGF = 0 ERN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0033754
|0.0034532
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0032513
|0.0032513
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0033499
|0.0033801
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.More Eritrean Nakfa info
