1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00061638481 Estonian Krooni
1 EEK = 1,622.36 MGF
MGF
EEK
|1 MGF
|0.000616385 EEK
|5 MGF
|0.00308192 EEK
|10 MGF
|0.00616385 EEK
|25 MGF
|0.0154096 EEK
|50 MGF
|0.0308192 EEK
|100 MGF
|0.0616385 EEK
|500 MGF
|0.308192 EEK
|1,000 MGF
|0.616385 EEK
|5,000 MGF
|3.08192 EEK
|10,000 MGF
|6.16385 EEK
1 MGF = 0 EEK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020029
|0.00020807
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00019669
|0.00019488
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00019804
|0.00020033
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.35%
|0.64%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estonian Kroon exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonian Krooni is EEK. The currency symbol is kr.More Estonian Kroon info
