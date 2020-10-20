1 MGF to DOT - Convert Malagasy Francs to Polkadot

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000007703089014 Polkadot

1 DOT = 129,818 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
Malagasy Franc to Polkadot conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:09 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Polkadot

mgf
MGF
dot
DOT
1 MGF0.00000770309 DOT
5 MGF0.0000385154 DOT
10 MGF0.0000770309 DOT
25 MGF0.000192577 DOT
50 MGF0.000385154 DOT
100 MGF0.000770309 DOT
500 MGF0.00385154 DOT
1,000 MGF0.00770309 DOT
5,000 MGF0.0385154 DOT
10,000 MGF0.0770309 DOT

Convert Polkadot to Malagasy Franc

dot
DOT
mgf
MGF
1 DOT129,818 MGF
5 DOT649,090 MGF
10 DOT1,298,180 MGF
25 DOT3,245,450 MGF
50 DOT6,490,900 MGF
100 DOT12,981,800 MGF
500 DOT64,909,000 MGF
1,000 DOT129,818,000 MGF
5,000 DOT649,090,000 MGF
10,000 DOT1,298,180,000 MGF

MGF to DOT Chart

1 MGF = 0 DOT

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Polkadot stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000397980.000039798
Low
0.0000308840.000025378
Average
0.0000357990.000032978
Volatility
3.41%3.83%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

dot

DOT - Polkadot

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.

More Polkadot info

