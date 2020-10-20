1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000024245094 Cypriot Pounds
1 CYP = 41,245.5 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000024245094 Cypriot Pounds
1 CYP = 41,245.5 MGF
MGF
CYP
|1 MGF
|0.0000242451 CYP
|5 MGF
|0.000121225 CYP
|10 MGF
|0.000242451 CYP
|25 MGF
|0.000606127 CYP
|50 MGF
|0.00121225 CYP
|100 MGF
|0.00242451 CYP
|500 MGF
|0.0121225 CYP
|1,000 MGF
|0.0242451 CYP
|5,000 MGF
|0.121225 CYP
|10,000 MGF
|0.242451 CYP
1 MGF = 0 CYP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021026
|0.00021513
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020085
|0.00020085
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00020764
|0.00020933
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings