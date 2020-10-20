1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0045679571 Cape Verdean Escudos
1 CVE = 218.916 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
1 Malagasy Franc =
MGF
CVE
|1 MGF
|0.00456796 CVE
|5 MGF
|0.0228398 CVE
|10 MGF
|0.0456796 CVE
|25 MGF
|0.114199 CVE
|50 MGF
|0.228398 CVE
|100 MGF
|0.456796 CVE
|500 MGF
|2.28398 CVE
|1,000 MGF
|4.56796 CVE
|5,000 MGF
|22.8398 CVE
|10,000 MGF
|45.6796 CVE
1 MGF = 0 CVE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023185
|0.023722
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.022148
|0.022148
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.022896
|0.023083
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.More Cape Verdean Escudo info
