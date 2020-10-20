1 MGF to CUP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Cuban Pesos

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0010738991 Cuban Pesos

1 CUP = 931.186 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Cuban Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:08 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Cuban Peso

mgf
MGF
cup
CUP
1 MGF0.0010739 CUP
5 MGF0.0053695 CUP
10 MGF0.010739 CUP
25 MGF0.0268475 CUP
50 MGF0.053695 CUP
100 MGF0.10739 CUP
500 MGF0.53695 CUP
1,000 MGF1.0739 CUP
5,000 MGF5.3695 CUP
10,000 MGF10.739 CUP

Convert Cuban Peso to Malagasy Franc

cup
CUP
mgf
MGF
1 CUP931.186 MGF
5 CUP4,655.93 MGF
10 CUP9,311.86 MGF
25 CUP23,279.7 MGF
50 CUP46,559.3 MGF
100 CUP93,118.6 MGF
500 CUP465,593 MGF
1,000 CUP931,186 MGF
5,000 CUP4,655,930 MGF
10,000 CUP9,311,860 MGF

MGF to CUP Chart

1 MGF = 0 CUP

1 Malagasy Franc to Cuban Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00539390.0055190
Low
0.00519520.0051952
Average
0.00535340.0054024
Volatility
0.64%0.51%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

cup

CUP - Cuban Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.

