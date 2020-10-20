1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00032666022 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore
1 CNH = 3,061.28 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
CNH
|1 MGF
|0.00032666 CNH
|5 MGF
|0.0016333 CNH
|10 MGF
|0.0032666 CNH
|25 MGF
|0.00816651 CNH
|50 MGF
|0.016333 CNH
|100 MGF
|0.032666 CNH
|500 MGF
|0.16333 CNH
|1,000 MGF
|0.32666 CNH
|5,000 MGF
|1.6333 CNH
|10,000 MGF
|3.2666 CNH
1 MGF = 0 CNH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016363
|0.0016702
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015829
|0.0015829
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0016252
|0.0016352
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.
