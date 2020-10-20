1 MGF to BZD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Belizean Dollars

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000090594366 Belizean Dollars

1 BZD = 11,038.2 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Belizean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:08 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Belizean Dollar

mgf
MGF
bzd
BZD
1 MGF0.0000905944 BZD
5 MGF0.000452972 BZD
10 MGF0.000905944 BZD
25 MGF0.00226486 BZD
50 MGF0.00452972 BZD
100 MGF0.00905944 BZD
500 MGF0.0452972 BZD
1,000 MGF0.0905944 BZD
5,000 MGF0.452972 BZD
10,000 MGF0.905944 BZD

Convert Belizean Dollar to Malagasy Franc

bzd
BZD
mgf
MGF
1 BZD11,038.2 MGF
5 BZD55,191.1 MGF
10 BZD110,382 MGF
25 BZD275,955 MGF
50 BZD551,911 MGF
100 BZD1,103,820 MGF
500 BZD5,519,110 MGF
1,000 BZD11,038,200 MGF
5,000 BZD55,191,100 MGF
10,000 BZD110,382,000 MGF

MGF to BZD Chart

1 MGF = 0 BZD

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Belizean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000454920.00046603
Low
0.000438780.00043878
Average
0.000451560.00045543
Volatility
0.66%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

bzd

BZD - Belizean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.

More Belizean Dollar info

