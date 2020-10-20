1 Malagasy Franc =
1.4647052 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYR = 0.682731 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
1.4647052 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYR = 0.682731 MGF
MGF
BYR
|1 MGF
|1.46471 BYR
|5 MGF
|7.32353 BYR
|10 MGF
|14.6471 BYR
|25 MGF
|36.6176 BYR
|50 MGF
|73.2353 BYR
|100 MGF
|146.471 BYR
|500 MGF
|732.353 BYR
|1,000 MGF
|1,464.71 BYR
|5,000 MGF
|7,323.53 BYR
|10,000 MGF
|14,647.1 BYR
1 MGF = 0 BYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00073627
|0.00075280
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00070877
|0.00070877
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00073052
|0.00073706
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.More Belarusian Ruble info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings