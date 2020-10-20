1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0037332741 Bhutanese Ngultrums
1 BTN = 267.861 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
BTN
|1 MGF
|0.00373327 BTN
|5 MGF
|0.0186664 BTN
|10 MGF
|0.0373327 BTN
|25 MGF
|0.0933319 BTN
|50 MGF
|0.186664 BTN
|100 MGF
|0.373327 BTN
|500 MGF
|1.86664 BTN
|1,000 MGF
|3.73327 BTN
|5,000 MGF
|18.6664 BTN
|10,000 MGF
|37.3327 BTN
1 MGF = 0 BTN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.018800
|0.019180
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.018096
|0.018096
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.018643
|0.018797
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..More Bhutanese Ngultrum info
