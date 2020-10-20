1 MGF to BTN - Convert Malagasy Francs to Bhutanese Ngultrums

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0037332741 Bhutanese Ngultrums

1 BTN = 267.861 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Bhutanese Ngultrum conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:07 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Bhutanese Ngultrum

mgf
MGF
btn
BTN
1 MGF0.00373327 BTN
5 MGF0.0186664 BTN
10 MGF0.0373327 BTN
25 MGF0.0933319 BTN
50 MGF0.186664 BTN
100 MGF0.373327 BTN
500 MGF1.86664 BTN
1,000 MGF3.73327 BTN
5,000 MGF18.6664 BTN
10,000 MGF37.3327 BTN

Convert Bhutanese Ngultrum to Malagasy Franc

btn
BTN
mgf
MGF
1 BTN267.861 MGF
5 BTN1,339.31 MGF
10 BTN2,678.61 MGF
25 BTN6,696.53 MGF
50 BTN13,393.1 MGF
100 BTN26,786.1 MGF
500 BTN133,931 MGF
1,000 BTN267,861 MGF
5,000 BTN1,339,310 MGF
10,000 BTN2,678,610 MGF

MGF to BTN Chart

1 MGF = 0 BTN

1 Malagasy Franc to Bhutanese Ngultrum stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0188000.019180
Low
0.0180960.018096
Average
0.0186430.018797
Volatility
0.58%0.50%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

btn

BTN - Bhutanese Ngultrum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..

, ratings