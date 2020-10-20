1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000044026395 Bahamian Dollars
1 BSD = 22,713.6 MGF
MGF
BSD
|1 MGF
|0.0000440264 BSD
|5 MGF
|0.000220132 BSD
|10 MGF
|0.000440264 BSD
|25 MGF
|0.00110066 BSD
|50 MGF
|0.00220132 BSD
|100 MGF
|0.00440264 BSD
|500 MGF
|0.0220132 BSD
|1,000 MGF
|0.0440264 BSD
|5,000 MGF
|0.220132 BSD
|10,000 MGF
|0.440264 BSD
1 MGF = 0 BSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00022459
|0.00022675
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021675
|0.00021675
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00022234
|0.00022395
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.87%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.More Bahamian Dollar info
