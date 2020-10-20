1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00030872684 Bolivian Bolivianos
1 BOB = 3,239.11 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
BOB
|1 MGF
|0.000308727 BOB
|5 MGF
|0.00154363 BOB
|10 MGF
|0.00308727 BOB
|25 MGF
|0.00771817 BOB
|50 MGF
|0.0154363 BOB
|100 MGF
|0.0308727 BOB
|500 MGF
|0.154363 BOB
|1,000 MGF
|0.308727 BOB
|5,000 MGF
|1.54363 BOB
|10,000 MGF
|3.08727 BOB
1 MGF = 0 BOB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015553
|0.0015918
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0014965
|0.0014965
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0015428
|0.0015575
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.59%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.More Bolivian Bolíviano info
