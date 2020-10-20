1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000060402649 Bruneian Dollars
1 BND = 16,555.6 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
BND
|1 MGF
|0.0000604026 BND
|5 MGF
|0.000302013 BND
|10 MGF
|0.000604026 BND
|25 MGF
|0.00151007 BND
|50 MGF
|0.00302013 BND
|100 MGF
|0.00604026 BND
|500 MGF
|0.0302013 BND
|1,000 MGF
|0.0604026 BND
|5,000 MGF
|0.302013 BND
|10,000 MGF
|0.604026 BND
1 MGF = 0 BND
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00030459
|0.00031208
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00029334
|0.00029334
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00030214
|0.00030505
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.More Bruneian Dollar info
