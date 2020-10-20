1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000044617008 Bermudian Dollars
1 BMD = 22,413.0 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
BMD
|1 MGF
|0.000044617 BMD
|5 MGF
|0.000223085 BMD
|10 MGF
|0.00044617 BMD
|25 MGF
|0.00111543 BMD
|50 MGF
|0.00223085 BMD
|100 MGF
|0.0044617 BMD
|500 MGF
|0.0223085 BMD
|1,000 MGF
|0.044617 BMD
|5,000 MGF
|0.223085 BMD
|10,000 MGF
|0.44617 BMD
1 MGF = 0 BMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00022503
|0.00023021
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021675
|0.00021675
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00022329
|0.00022505
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.88%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bermudian Dollar exchange rate is the BMD to USD rate. The currency code for Bermudian Dollars is BMD. The currency symbol is $.More Bermudian Dollar info
