1 MGF to BIF - Convert Malagasy Francs to Burundian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.12863057 Burundian Francs

1 BIF = 7.77420 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Burundian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:07 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Burundian Franc

1 MGF0.128631 BIF
5 MGF0.643153 BIF
10 MGF1.28631 BIF
25 MGF3.21576 BIF
50 MGF6.43153 BIF
100 MGF12.8631 BIF
500 MGF64.3153 BIF
1,000 MGF128.631 BIF
5,000 MGF643.153 BIF
10,000 MGF1,286.31 BIF

Convert Burundian Franc to Malagasy Franc

1 BIF7.7742 MGF
5 BIF38.871 MGF
10 BIF77.742 MGF
25 BIF194.355 MGF
50 BIF388.71 MGF
100 BIF777.42 MGF
500 BIF3,887.1 MGF
1,000 BIF7,774.2 MGF
5,000 BIF38,871 MGF
10,000 BIF77,742 MGF

MGF to BIF Chart

1 MGF = 0 BIF

1 Malagasy Franc to Burundian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.648160.65867
Low
0.622870.62287
Average
0.642230.64698
Volatility
0.61%0.50%

Currency Information

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

BIF - Burundian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundian Francs is BIF. The currency symbol is FBu.

