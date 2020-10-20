1 Malagasy Franc =
0.12863057 Burundian Francs
1 BIF = 7.77420 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
BIF
|1 MGF
|0.128631 BIF
|5 MGF
|0.643153 BIF
|10 MGF
|1.28631 BIF
|25 MGF
|3.21576 BIF
|50 MGF
|6.43153 BIF
|100 MGF
|12.8631 BIF
|500 MGF
|64.3153 BIF
|1,000 MGF
|128.631 BIF
|5,000 MGF
|643.153 BIF
|10,000 MGF
|1,286.31 BIF
1 MGF = 0 BIF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64816
|0.65867
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62287
|0.62287
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.64223
|0.64698
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundian Francs is BIF. The currency symbol is FBu.More Burundian Franc info
