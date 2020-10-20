1 MGF to BEF - Convert Malagasy Francs to Belgian Francs

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0016679896 Belgian Francs

1 BEF = 599.524 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

BEF replaced by EUR

Malagasy Franc to Belgian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:07 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Belgian Franc

mgf
MGF
bef
BEF
1 MGF0.00166799 BEF
5 MGF0.00833995 BEF
10 MGF0.0166799 BEF
25 MGF0.0416997 BEF
50 MGF0.0833995 BEF
100 MGF0.166799 BEF
500 MGF0.833995 BEF
1,000 MGF1.66799 BEF
5,000 MGF8.33995 BEF
10,000 MGF16.6799 BEF

Convert Belgian Franc to Malagasy Franc

bef
BEF
mgf
MGF
1 BEF599.524 MGF
5 BEF2,997.62 MGF
10 BEF5,995.24 MGF
25 BEF14,988.1 MGF
50 BEF29,976.2 MGF
100 BEF59,952.4 MGF
500 BEF299,762 MGF
1,000 BEF599,524 MGF
5,000 BEF2,997,620 MGF
10,000 BEF5,995,240 MGF

MGF to BEF Chart

1 MGF = 0 BEF

1 Malagasy Franc to Belgian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

, ratings