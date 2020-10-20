1 MGF to AZM - Convert Malagasy Francs to Azerbaijani Manats

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.38015632 Azerbaijani Manats

1 AZM = 2.63050 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

AZM replaced by AZN

Malagasy Franc to Azerbaijani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:06 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Azerbaijani Manat

mgf
MGF
azm
AZM
1 MGF0.380156 AZM
5 MGF1.90078 AZM
10 MGF3.80156 AZM
25 MGF9.50391 AZM
50 MGF19.0078 AZM
100 MGF38.0156 AZM
500 MGF190.078 AZM
1,000 MGF380.156 AZM
5,000 MGF1,900.78 AZM
10,000 MGF3,801.56 AZM

Convert Azerbaijani Manat to Malagasy Franc

azm
AZM
mgf
MGF
1 AZM2.6305 MGF
5 AZM13.1525 MGF
10 AZM26.305 MGF
25 AZM65.7624 MGF
50 AZM131.525 MGF
100 AZM263.05 MGF
500 AZM1,315.25 MGF
1,000 AZM2,630.5 MGF
5,000 AZM13,152.5 MGF
10,000 AZM26,305 MGF

MGF to AZM Chart

1 MGF = 0 AZM

1 Malagasy Franc to Azerbaijani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000382530.00039163
Low
0.000368460.00036846
Average
0.000379720.00038321
Volatility
0.57%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

azm

AZM - Azerbaijani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.

