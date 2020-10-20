1 Malagasy Franc =
0.039110905 Angolan Kwanzas
1 AOA = 25.5683 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
AOA
|1 MGF
|0.0391109 AOA
|5 MGF
|0.195555 AOA
|10 MGF
|0.391109 AOA
|25 MGF
|0.977773 AOA
|50 MGF
|1.95555 AOA
|100 MGF
|3.91109 AOA
|500 MGF
|19.5555 AOA
|1,000 MGF
|39.1109 AOA
|5,000 MGF
|195.555 AOA
|10,000 MGF
|391.109 AOA
1 MGF = 0 AOA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19439
|0.19463
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.18882
|0.18774
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.19238
|0.19166
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.91%
|0.78%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolan Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angolan Kwanzas is AOA. The currency symbol is Kz.
