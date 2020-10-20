1 Malagasy Franc =
0.017352619 Armenian Drams
1 AMD = 57.6282 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.017352619 Armenian Drams
1 AMD = 57.6282 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
AMD
|1 MGF
|0.0173526 AMD
|5 MGF
|0.0867631 AMD
|10 MGF
|0.173526 AMD
|25 MGF
|0.433815 AMD
|50 MGF
|0.867631 AMD
|100 MGF
|1.73526 AMD
|500 MGF
|8.67631 AMD
|1,000 MGF
|17.3526 AMD
|5,000 MGF
|86.7631 AMD
|10,000 MGF
|173.526 AMD
1 MGF = 0 AMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.086850
|0.090611
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.084153
|0.084153
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.086289
|0.087273
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings