1 MGF to ADA - Convert Malagasy Francs to Cardano

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000116605079989 Cardano

1 ADA = 8,575.96 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
Malagasy Franc to Cardano conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 16:05 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Cardano

mgf
MGF
ada
ADA
1 MGF0.000116605 ADA
5 MGF0.000583025 ADA
10 MGF0.00116605 ADA
25 MGF0.00291513 ADA
50 MGF0.00583025 ADA
100 MGF0.0116605 ADA
500 MGF0.0583025 ADA
1,000 MGF0.116605 ADA
5,000 MGF0.583025 ADA
10,000 MGF1.16605 ADA

Convert Cardano to Malagasy Franc

ada
ADA
mgf
MGF
1 ADA8,575.96 MGF
5 ADA42,879.8 MGF
10 ADA85,759.6 MGF
25 ADA214,399 MGF
50 ADA428,798 MGF
100 ADA857,596 MGF
500 ADA4,287,980 MGF
1,000 ADA8,575,960 MGF
5,000 ADA42,879,800 MGF
10,000 ADA85,759,600 MGF

MGF to ADA Chart

1 MGF = 0 ADA

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Cardano stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000602810.00060281
Low
0.000474140.00037280
Average
0.000538420.00049468
Volatility
3.79%3.81%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ada

ADA - Cardano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.

More Cardano info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings