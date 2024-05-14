Sign In
Register

1 LUF to AWG - Convert Luxembourg Francs to Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Luxembourg Franc =

0.04822891 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 AWG = 20.7345 LUF

Luxembourg Franc to Aruban or Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Oct 19, 2024, 17:10 UTC

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates

Xe for business

Global business payments simplified.

Whether you need to make cross-border payments or FX risk management solutions, we’ve got you covered. Schedule international transfers and manage foreign exchange risk across 130 currencies in 190+ countries.

Business payments
AD