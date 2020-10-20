1 Lao Kip =
0.016381199 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWD = 61.0456 LAK
ZWD replaced by ZWL
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.016381199 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWD = 61.0456 LAK
ZWD replaced by ZWL
LAK
ZWD
|1 LAK
|0.0163812 ZWD
|5 LAK
|0.081906 ZWD
|10 LAK
|0.163812 ZWD
|25 LAK
|0.40953 ZWD
|50 LAK
|0.81906 ZWD
|100 LAK
|1.63812 ZWD
|500 LAK
|8.1906 ZWD
|1,000 LAK
|16.3812 ZWD
|5,000 LAK
|81.906 ZWD
|10,000 LAK
|163.812 ZWD
1 LAK = 0 ZWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.016857
|0.017253
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.016315
|0.016315
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.016580
|0.016826
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings