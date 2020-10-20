1 LAK to ZMK - Convert Lao Kips to Zambian Kwacha

1

1 Lao Kip =

1.1013846 Zambian Kwacha

1 ZMK = 0.907948 LAK

ZMK replaced by ZMW

Lao Kip to Zambian Kwacha conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:24 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Zambian Kwacha

lak
LAK
zmk
ZMK
1 LAK1.10138 ZMK
5 LAK5.50692 ZMK
10 LAK11.0138 ZMK
25 LAK27.5346 ZMK
50 LAK55.0692 ZMK
100 LAK110.138 ZMK
500 LAK550.692 ZMK
1,000 LAK1,101.38 ZMK
5,000 LAK5,506.92 ZMK
10,000 LAK11,013.8 ZMK

Convert Zambian Kwacha to Lao Kip

zmk
ZMK
lak
LAK
1 ZMK0.907948 LAK
5 ZMK4.53974 LAK
10 ZMK9.07948 LAK
25 ZMK22.6987 LAK
50 ZMK45.3974 LAK
100 ZMK90.7948 LAK
500 ZMK453.974 LAK
1,000 ZMK907.948 LAK
5,000 ZMK4,539.74 LAK
10,000 ZMK9,079.48 LAK

LAK to ZMK Chart

1 LAK = 0 ZMK

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Zambian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00123880.0012802
Low
0.00108630.0010863
Average
0.00117990.0012056
Volatility
1.41%1.84%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

zmk

ZMK - Zambian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMK.

