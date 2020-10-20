1 LAK to XRP - Convert Lao Kips to Ripple

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00010031272 Ripple

1 XRP = 9,968.83 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
Lao Kip to Ripple conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:59 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Ripple

lak
LAK
xrp
XRP
1 LAK0.000100313 XRP
5 LAK0.000501564 XRP
10 LAK0.00100313 XRP
25 LAK0.00250782 XRP
50 LAK0.00501564 XRP
100 LAK0.0100313 XRP
500 LAK0.0501564 XRP
1,000 LAK0.100313 XRP
5,000 LAK0.501564 XRP
10,000 LAK1.00313 XRP

Convert Ripple to Lao Kip

xrp
XRP
lak
LAK
1 XRP9,968.83 LAK
5 XRP49,844.1 LAK
10 XRP99,688.3 LAK
25 XRP249,221 LAK
50 XRP498,441 LAK
100 XRP996,883 LAK
500 XRP4,984,410 LAK
1,000 XRP9,968,830 LAK
5,000 XRP49,844,100 LAK
10,000 XRP99,688,300 LAK

LAK to XRP Chart

1 LAK = 0 XRP

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Ripple stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000972760.000097276
Low
0.0000884670.000076558
Average
0.0000937240.000090246
Volatility
1.83%2.60%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
xrp

XRP - Ripple

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.

More Ripple info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings