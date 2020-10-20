1 Lao Kip =
0.000000044096269 Palladium Ounces
1 XPD = 22,677,700 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.000000044096269 Palladium Ounces
1 XPD = 22,677,700 LAK
LAK
XPD
|1 LAK
|0.0000000440963 XPD
|5 LAK
|0.000000220481 XPD
|10 LAK
|0.000000440963 XPD
|25 LAK
|0.00000110241 XPD
|50 LAK
|0.00000220481 XPD
|100 LAK
|0.00000440963 XPD
|500 LAK
|0.0000220481 XPD
|1,000 LAK
|0.0000440963 XPD
|5,000 LAK
|0.000220481 XPD
|10,000 LAK
|0.000440963 XPD
1 LAK = 0 XPD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000052000
|0.000000052000
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000043900
|0.000000043200
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000000048700
|0.000000048000
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.68%
|2.97%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Palladium Ounce exchange rate is the XPD to USD rate. The currency code for Palladium Ounces is XPD.More Palladium Ounce info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings