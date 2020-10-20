1 Lao Kip =
0.000503879203462 Stellar Lumens
1 XLM = 1,984.60 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.000503879203462 Stellar Lumens
1 XLM = 1,984.60 LAK
LAK
XLM
|1 LAK
|0.000503879 XLM
|5 LAK
|0.0025194 XLM
|10 LAK
|0.00503879 XLM
|25 LAK
|0.012597 XLM
|50 LAK
|0.025194 XLM
|100 LAK
|0.0503879 XLM
|500 LAK
|0.25194 XLM
|1,000 LAK
|0.503879 XLM
|5,000 LAK
|2.5194 XLM
|10,000 LAK
|5.03879 XLM
1 LAK = 0 XLM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00060932
|0.00060932
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00043780
|0.00035313
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00049005
|0.00044263
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|8.14%
|5.19%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Stellar Lumen exchange rate is the XLM to USD rate. The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.More Stellar Lumen info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings