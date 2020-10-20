1 LAK to XLM - Convert Lao Kips to Stellar Lumens

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000503879203462 Stellar Lumens

1 XLM = 1,984.60 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
Lao Kip to Stellar Lumen conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:58 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Stellar Lumen

lak
LAK
xlm
XLM
1 LAK0.000503879 XLM
5 LAK0.0025194 XLM
10 LAK0.00503879 XLM
25 LAK0.012597 XLM
50 LAK0.025194 XLM
100 LAK0.0503879 XLM
500 LAK0.25194 XLM
1,000 LAK0.503879 XLM
5,000 LAK2.5194 XLM
10,000 LAK5.03879 XLM

Convert Stellar Lumen to Lao Kip

xlm
XLM
lak
LAK
1 XLM1,984.6 LAK
5 XLM9,923.01 LAK
10 XLM19,846 LAK
25 XLM49,615.1 LAK
50 XLM99,230.1 LAK
100 XLM198,460 LAK
500 XLM992,301 LAK
1,000 XLM1,984,600 LAK
5,000 XLM9,923,010 LAK
10,000 XLM19,846,000 LAK

LAK to XLM Chart

1 LAK = 0 XLM

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Stellar Lumen stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000609320.00060932
Low
0.000437800.00035313
Average
0.000490050.00044263
Volatility
8.14%5.19%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
xlm

XLM - Stellar Lumen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Stellar Lumen exchange rate is the XLM to USD rate. The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.

More Stellar Lumen info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings