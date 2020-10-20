1 Lao Kip =
0.000034332242 IMF Special Drawing Rights
1 XDR = 29,127.1 LAK
LAK
XDR
|1 LAK
|0.0000343322 XDR
|5 LAK
|0.000171661 XDR
|10 LAK
|0.000343322 XDR
|25 LAK
|0.000858306 XDR
|50 LAK
|0.00171661 XDR
|100 LAK
|0.00343322 XDR
|500 LAK
|0.0171661 XDR
|1,000 LAK
|0.0343322 XDR
|5,000 LAK
|0.171661 XDR
|10,000 LAK
|0.343322 XDR
1 LAK = 0 XDR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000035159
|0.000036117
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000034236
|0.000034236
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000034733
|0.000035217
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.More IMF Special Drawing Rights info
